LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve, the latest blow on the injury front for a team trying to keep up in the NFC North.
Hicks suffered an elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Oakland Raiders. Coach Matt Nagy had suggested Hicks might return this season and putting him on IR allows the Bears to bring him back in eight weeks.
Replacing Hicks could be easier this week because the Bears (3-2) hope to have starting defensive end Bilal Nichols back in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the red-hot Saints (5-1).
Nichols has been out since suffering a broken hand in Week 2. Nichols will wear a cast to play, like outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did last year.
The Bears signed offensive lineman Alex Bars from the practice squad to the active roster.
Rams acquire CB Ramsey, trade CB Peters
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars on Tuesday night, ending the star cornerback’s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville with a trade to the defending NFC champions. Jacksonville got first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-round pick in 2021. Earlier in the day, the Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 draft. They also acquired center Austin Corbett from the Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery for an injury that bothered him through the offseason. Crawford, who will go to injured reserve, tried to play through the issue early this season. The eighth-year pro was active for the first two games and had his only sack in Week 2 at Washington.
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield is banged up in the bye week. Cleveland’s quarterback was limited during Tuesday’s practice with a hip injury sustained in the second half against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt when he made a spin move and got hit during a run in the third quarter. He left the field briefly and went to the locker room for treatment and tests but didn’t miss a play in the 32-28 loss. The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England on Oct. 27.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to dig their way out of an early season hole without defensive end Stephon Tuitt. The team placed Tuitt on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3½ sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games for a defense that ranked among the NFL leaders in sacks (third) and takeaways (second).
Patriots re-sign Watson, release Kessler
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have signed tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson and released quarterback Cody Kessler. New England announced the moves on Tuesday. Watson rejoins the team less than a week after being released. Tomlinson joins the Patriots after stints with the Eagles, Texans, Jets and Giants.
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders are partnering with a California-based tribal casino on their new stadium in Las Vegas.
The Raiders say the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will become a “founding partner” of the still-under-construction Allegiant Stadium. The $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season. Taxpayers are contributing $750 million to the project. The stadium is also set to host the Pac-12 title game, the Las Vegas Bowl and UNLV football.
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will learn next month what his new prison sentence will be for a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction. An order was filed Tuesday in Centre County that set Sandusky’s resentencing for Nov. 8 in Bellefonte, Pa.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville says redshirt junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the rest of this season after having surgery for an injured right toe that has sidelined him the past four games. Pass started the Cardinals’ first two contests and was injured in the opener against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-best four touchdowns and 196 yards in a win over Eastern Kentucky.
GOLF
NEW YORK — Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled “Back.” HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. Still be determined is when it will be published.
The memoir will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major championships at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43 for his 15th career major.