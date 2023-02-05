Iowa Penn St Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) drives the baseline on Penn State's Makenna Marisa (20) during the second half Sunday in State College, Pa. 

 Gary M. Baranec The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lisa Bluder loves pretty basketball and Iowa's coach got her fill of highlights on Sunday.

The No. 6 Hawkeyes — decked out in pink uniforms with white lettering — transitioned with ease, deftly set each other up for basket after basket and made stop after stop to rout Penn State 95-51 on Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.