IOWA CITY — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday’s opener against Miami (Ohio).
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said today that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.
Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend’s game.
Nebraska’s Hunt, Legrone suspended
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced Wednesday that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.
Hunt is a redshirt freshman from Palm Dale, California, who appeared in two games last season and went into preseason practice in line for significant playing time. Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season and was expected to be a reserve tight end this year.
The No. 24 Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday.
Bills sign Hauschka to extension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension.
Hauschka was entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed in free agency in 2017. And the new deal signed Wednesday extends his contract through the 2021.
The 34-year-old has 11 seasons of NFL experience and has converted 86.4 percent of his field goal attempts, which currently places him seventh on the NFL list.
49ers McKinnon suffers setback
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon had another setback in his return from a knee injury.
General manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that McKinnon’s return to practice the previous day was “not encouraging.” Lynch said McKinnon’s recovery regressed for the third time this summer as he has tried to get back on the field.
McKinnon tore his right ACL a week before the start of last season. He had a flare-up right before the start of training camp and began on the physically unable to perform list.
Colts trade Hairston to Jets for pick
NEW YORK — The Jets and Colts have agreed to a trade that sends Indianapolis cornerback Nate Hairston to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
The deal Wednesday is pending a physical.
Hairston was a fifth-rounder out of Temple in 2017 and played in 27 games with the Colts, including 11 starts. He has one career interception and two sacks. Hairston also dealt with various injuries during his first two NFL seasons.
BASEBALL
Family of minor leaguer slain in Virginia
CHATHAM, Va. — The brother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher killed the athlete’s wife, toddler son and mother-in-law before he was captured naked during a manhunt in a tiny southern Virginia community, authorities said Wednesday.
Matthew Thomas Bernard, an 18-year-old relative of the victims, was arrested after police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose upon finding the bodies Tuesday morning at a home in Keeling.
Bernard’s sister, one of the victims, was married to Blake Bivens, a 24-year-old pitcher for Alabama’s Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
News of the slayings had prompted the Biscuits to cancel its scheduled doubleheader Tuesday.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor said at a news conference Wednesday.
Gardenhire hopes to return to Tigers
DETROIT — Ron Gardenhire said he’d like to return next season as Detroit’s manager, but he’ll understand whatever decision the Tigers make about his future.
Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on pace to lose well over 100 games in 2019.
The Tigers are 39-90 entering Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. They have the worst record in baseball and have gone 17-44 at home.
BASKETBALL
Lakers look into alleged Cousins threats
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.
TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.
The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations.
Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta.
PREP SPORTS
High school participation down in U.S.
Led by a decline in football for the fifth straight year, participation in U.S. high school sports dropped in 2018-19 for the first time in 30 years, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The 2018-19 total of 7,937,491 participants was a decline of 43,395 from the 2017-18 school year, when the number of participants in high school sports reached a record high of 7,980,886.
The last decline in sports participation numbers occurred during the 1988-89 school year. The group said 11-man football dropped by 30,829 to 1,006,013, the lowest mark since the 1999-2000 school year. It was the fifth consecutive year of declining football participation.