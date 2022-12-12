Chiefs Broncos Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Chiefs withstood a late rally to win, 34-28. Kansas City at one point held a 27-0 lead.

DENVER — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter.

Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.

