Big Ten Media Days Football
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Bret Bielema offered Illinois fans a ray of hope by going 5-7 in a 2021 debut campaign highlighted by a nine-overtime win at Penn State and the first victory over rival Northwestern since 2014.

Getting the Illini to a bowl game is among the next challenges for a team that returns just six starters on each side of the ball.

