Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-21 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime. Barr tipped Lamar Jackson’s pass and caught it out of the air, giving the Vikings the ball at their 38, but Minnesota went three-and-out, and Baltimore drove into Tucker’s range again.
This was a much easier kick than Tucker’s previous winning effort — a record-setting 66-yarder to beat Detroit earlier this season.
“Every single time, it doesn’t matter if it’s a PAT in the first quarter or the game-winning field goal, whether it’s a 36-yarder or a 66-yarder, it’s always about managing your feelings and managing your emotions,” Tucker said. “If you’re not feeling a little bit nervous, are you really living?”
It was the third overtime game of the season for each team. They both had split their first two. It was another agonizing loss for the Vikings (3-5), who have not dropped a game all season by more than seven points.
The Ravens took a 31-24 lead on Le’Veon Bell’s 1-yard run with 3:29 remaining in regulation. The Vikings tied it on a 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen with 1:03 to play.
Jackson threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran for 120 yards on 21 carries. It was his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick’s regular-season record for quarterbacks.
“I thought we were actually playing pretty well on defense,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Then we got kind of worn down.”
Jaguars 9, Bills 6 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a game with no touchdowns. Buffalo’s star quarterback with the same first and last names turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. He didn’t have a second-half turnover in any previous game this season.
Broncos 30, Cowboys 16 — At Arlington, Texas: Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right calf but couldn’t get the Cowboys (6-2) moving until two meaningless late touchdowns that merely avoided what would have been their worst shutout loss at home since 1985.
Falcons 27, Saints 25 — At New Orleans: Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired.
Browns 41, Bengals 16 — At Cincinnati: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Browns, sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward’s early 99-yard interception return for a TD, capped a chaotic week by smashing the Bengals.
Giants 23, Raiders 16 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late. Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals — the last after McKinney’s second pick — for New York (3-6).
Patriots 24, Panthers 6 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown for New England.
Dolphins 17, Texans 9 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins and Texans combined for nine turnovers. Miami had five, Houston four, and somehow the Dolphins (2-7) won anyway.
Cardinals 31, 49ers 17 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the short-handed Cardinals. The Cardinals (8-1) were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers (3-5).
Chargers 27, Eagles 24 — At Philadelphia: Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Herbert threw for 356 yards, completing 32 of 38 passes. He got 1 yard on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left, setting up Hopkins’ kick. The Chargers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.