BOSTON — Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Panthers won three in a row after falling behind 3-1 in the series to advance in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.
Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead, but Florida pulled Bobrovsky for one final push and Montour tied it with his second of the game. Verhaeghe won it on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that just made it under the crossbar.
That eliminated the Bruins, who set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season but become the second Presidents’ Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round.
Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. The Bruins had not lost three games in a row all season.
David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi scored after Boston fell behind 2-0, and David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their only lead of the game on a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period. Jeremy Swayman, making his first start of the series as a sub for likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, stopped 32 shots.
The game could be the last for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the five-time Selke Trophy-winner who teased retirement last year but opted to return. He was the last Boston player on the ice.
Game 7 is nothing new to the New York Rangers.
“It seems like we play in a lot of them, unfortunately,” veteran forward Chris Kreider said.
This time, they’re happy about it and in a familiar spot against an opponent that doesn’t have the same experience. After winning at home to avoid elimination, the Rangers visit the rival New Jersey Devils in Game 7 on Monday night to wrap up the first round and decide who’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes.
“It’s a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, but also it’s one game,” Rangers winger and 2019 Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko said. “Either you win and advance or you don’t.”
New York is in a seventh and deciding game for the third time in four series. New Jersey has 12 players — more than half the lineup — who have never played in a Game 7 in the NHL.
“What a game to be in: Where would you rather be?” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, who’s 0-4 behind the bench in a Game 7 at this level. “It’s something that if you’re a little kid growing up, you’re going to sit there and go, ‘Man, I’d love to play in that game.’ We worked hard all year to get to this point.”
Game 7 is happening across the Hudson River in Newark because the Devils finished five points ahead of the Rangers in the standings. But it may not matter where, considering the Rangers won the first two games on the road and lost two of three at home.
Yes, it’s been a weird series.
“Every given night, any team can win,” Devils forward Dawson Mercer said. “They got the first two, then we got the next three. We’re going to be ready for the next game.”
It’s the third Game 7 already this playoffs after Panthers-Bruins and Kraken-Avalanche games Sunday night. It’s also the 50th game, making this the fourth-longest round in league history.
