Panthers Bruins Hockey
The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe in overtime during Game 7 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer The Associated Press

BOSTON — Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Panthers won three in a row after falling behind 3-1 in the series to advance in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

