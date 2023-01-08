Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and No. 25 Iowa State beat No. 17 TCU, 69-67, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kalscheur’s game-winner from way past the arc came just after TCU had just claimed the lead for the first time since early in the first half.
Mike Miles led TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 18 points, including two of three free throws with 23 seconds to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.
Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) had three players with 10 points: Tamin Lipsey, Jaren Holmes and Robert Jones.
TCU cut the lead to two with 6:39 remaining but Iowa State scored the next seven points to build a nine-point lead with under four minutes remaining. Caleb Grill’s three-point play and a jumper by Kalscheur came on second-chance points and put the Cyclones up 65-56 with 3:49 remaining.
Northern Iowa 69, Southern Illinois 57 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Bowen Born scored 27 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-3 from distance, and went 9-for-9 from the line for the Panthers (8-8, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax chipped in six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes.
Drake 82, Murray State 64 — At Des Moines: D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State.
No. 3 Kansas 76, West Virginia 62 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Kansas beat West Virginia.
No. 4 Connecticut 69, Creighton 60 — At Storrs, Conn. Adama Sanogo, upset over comments made about him by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner last summer, channeled that anger into 26 points and UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a win over the Blue Jays.
Washington 74, No. 5 Arizona 61 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak.
No. 6 Texas 56, Oklahoma State 46 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help Texas defeat Oklahoma State in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.
No. 7 Alabama 78, Kentucky 52 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky.
No. 8 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42 — At Columbia, S.C.: Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting to lead Tennessee to a blowout win over South Carolina.
No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and Virginia beat Syracuse, making coach Tony Bennett the career victories leader in Cavaliers history.
No. 16 Duke 65, Boston College 64 — At Boston: Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by beating Boston College.
No. 18 Xavier 88, Villanova 80 — At Villanova, Pa.: Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half to lead Xavier to its ninth straight victory.
Kansas State 97, No. 19 Baylor 95 (OT) — At Waco, Texas: Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over Baylor.
No. 20 Missouri 85, Vanderbilt 82 — At Columbia, Mo.: Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston also scored 18 points and Missouri beat Vanderbilt. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.
No. 23 College of Charleston 75, Delaware 64 — At Charleston, S.C.: Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points to lead four players in double figures as College of Charleston held on to beat Delaware for its 15th straight win.
WOMEN
No. 16 Iowa 94, No. 14 Michigan 85 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 as Iowa beat Michigan. Monika Czinano added 19 points and a career-high eight assists.
