Iowa St TCU Basketball

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey passes the ball over TCU’s Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Shahada Wells during the first half of Saturday’s game in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa State won, 69-67.

 Ron Jenkins/The Associated Press

Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and No. 25 Iowa State beat No. 17 TCU, 69-67, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kalscheur’s game-winner from way past the arc came just after TCU had just claimed the lead for the first time since early in the first half.

