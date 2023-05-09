APTOPIX Cardinals Cubs Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras looks toward the dugout and celebrates his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the sixth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. Contreras drove in two runs and scored another in his return to Wrigley Field as the Cardinals won, 3-1.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press

Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night.

St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera (1-0), Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Helsley got his fourth save.

