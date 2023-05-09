The St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras looks toward the dugout and celebrates his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the sixth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. Contreras drove in two runs and scored another in his return to Wrigley Field as the Cardinals won, 3-1.
Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night.
St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera (1-0), Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Helsley got his fourth save.
It was the Cardinals’ first win in 12 series openers. The streak of 11 straight losses in such games to begin the season was a franchise record.
Contreras played for Chicago for seven seasons before departing in free agency, signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis in December. And the three-time All-Star seemed to enjoy the stage at the middle of one of baseball’s biggest rivalries.
He waved to the cheering crowd of 30,937 after the Cubs showed a pregame tribute video. He was greeted with more applause before he batted for the first time in the second, but it was mostly boos for the rest of the game.
Contreras singled and scored on Dylan Carlson’s single in the second. He made it 2-1 when he rocketed a double off the wall in center in the sixth, and then added a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the eighth.
After each of his hits, Contreras stood on the base with his hands in the air, egging on the crowd for a response.
Dansby Swanson hit an RBI double in the fifth to account for Chicago’s only run. Marcus Stroman (2-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball.
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner departed with left hamstring tightness after he got hurt running the bases in the fifth. Hoerner is batting .303 on the season.
Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 — At Milwaukee: Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit three-run homers to back Freddy Peralta’s strong pitching and Milwaukee defeated Los Angeles.
The Brewers have won their last two games after losing six straight. Milwaukee ended its longest skid of the young season Sunday with a 7-3 victory at San Francisco.
Peralta (4-2) struck out five and allowed just three hits, one run and two walks in six innings for his third straight quality start. Peralta has allowed five runs over 18 innings in his last three appearances.
Pirates 2, Rockies 0 — At Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh snapped its seven-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 6, Guardians 2 — At Cleveland: Joey Wentz shrugged off giving up a couple quick hits for his first win and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs, leading Detroit to a win over Cleveland.
Rays 3, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Shane McClanahan pitched six impressive innings to become this season’s first seven-game winner, and Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered to lift Tampa Bay to a victory over Baltimore.
Yankees 7, Athletics 2 — At New York: Aaron Hicks broke out of his season-long slump with a two-run homer and New York went deep four times to beat Oakland.
