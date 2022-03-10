NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ruoff Mortgage 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., and qualifying, 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

United Rentals 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, noon, and race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

INDYCAR

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

