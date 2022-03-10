Ruoff Mortgage 500
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., and qualifying, 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.
United Rentals 200
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, noon, and race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.
Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).
Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
