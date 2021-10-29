Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
IOWA
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque Senior 9
West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0
Dyersville Beckman 24, West Branch 7
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30
Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35
ILLINOIS
Forreston 22, Galena 14