Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-116, on Sunday at the United Center.
Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.
Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trailing 51-50 with just under six minutes left in the second quarter, the Bulls had a 20-8 run to take a 70-59 lead. They led 73-65 at halftime, and took a 104-92 advantage into the fourth.
The Trail Blazers managed to stay within striking distance with torrid 3-point shooting. They were 17 for 33 from behind the arc through three quarters. Chicago scored 20 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the final quarter.
Nuggets 136, Bucks 100 — At Milwuakee: Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help Denver rout Milwaukee. The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. He matched his season high for assists. LA Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hawks 129, Lakers 121 —At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 36 points and the Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter. Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.
Clippers 115, Hornets 90 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, helping Los Angeles beat Charlotte. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points for the Clippers. They improved to 4-3 on an eight-game trip.
Pistons 115, Cavaliers 105 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat Cleveland.
Magic 110, Mavericks 108 — At Orlando, Fla.: Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat Dallas.
Suns 115, Spurs 110 — At Phoenix: Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and Phoenix overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win its 10th straight game.
Timberwolves 126, Jazz 106 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points, and Jaden McDaniels chipped in 22 to lead Minnesota.