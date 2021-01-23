CHICAGO — The Cubs added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.
The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.
Romine had his most productive season with New York in 2018, batting .244 with a career-high 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games.
Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors.
Profar agrees to deal with Padres
NEW YORK — Jurickson Profar is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a $21 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Profar, who turns 28 on Feb. 20, was acquired by San Diego from Oakland in December 2019 and hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He mostly split time at second base and left field but also played two games in right field and one each in center and at first base.
Bass agrees to terms on deal with Marlins
MIAMI — Well-traveled right-hander Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a deal with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a role as their closer. Bass led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves last season, when he went 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 26 games. Bass has pitched for six major league teams and has a career ERA of 4.32 in nine seasons.
FOOTBALL
Vea in, Brown out for Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game, activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. Coach Bruce Arians also said Friday that receiver Antonio Brown, who had been day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play Sunday.
Steelers tight end McDonald retires
PITTSBURGH — Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring. The 30-year-old announced the decision Friday, less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs.
Washington hires Mayhew as general manager
Ron Rivera bulked up his front office Friday, hiring Martin Mayhew to be Washington’s general manager and Marty Hurney to serve as executive vice president of football and player personnel. The moves give Rivera two seasoned NFL executives to work with going into his second season coaching and running football operations.
Stadium water seepage fix will cost $800K
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority will spend $800,000 from a contingency fund to fix a water seepage problem at U.S. Bank Stadium. The repair payment was negotiated with the stadium’s general contractor and was short of the $3.2 million M.A. Mortensen Co. wanted, according to the authority’s chairman, Michael Vekich.
GOLF
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Sungjae Im shot a 7-under 65 on Friday at The American Express to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Brandon Hagy and four others. Canada’s Nick Taylor (66), South Korea’s Si Woo Kim (68), Tony Finau (66) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65) also were 10 under. Emiliano Grillo (66), Francesco Molinari (66) and Doug Ghim (68) were two shots off the lead.
SPORTS MEDIA
NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year. NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move Friday in an internal memo to staff. NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races. It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics. NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored in the first, Calvin de Haan in the second and Andrew Shaw and Mattias Janmark added special teams goals in the third as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated Detroit, 4-1, in their home opener for their first victory of the season. Chicago is 1-3-1.