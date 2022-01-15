Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls, 138-96, on Friday night in Chicago.
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22.
The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night.
The Bulls lost star Zach LaVine to a left knee injury in the opening minutes. They got booed off the court trailing, 78-47, at halftime and wound up with their worst loss this season.
Wiggins scored 20 in the first half and shot 8 of 11 in the game. Curry shook off a slow start in a total turnaround for the Warriors after they trailed, 77-38, at halftime in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Poole nailed five 3-pointers, and the Warriors made it look easy even though they were missing Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago. Coby White added 20 points, and DeMar DeRozan scored 17.
76ers 111, Celtics 99 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia used a dominating start to roll to a victory over Boston.
Magic 116, Hornets 109 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and seven assists, and Orlando beat Charlotte to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Suns 112, Pacers 94 — At Indianapolis: Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and NBA-leading Phoenix beat Indiana.
Pistons 103, Raptors 87 — At Detroit: Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and Detroit extended its surprising stretch by beating Toronto.