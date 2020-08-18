INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.
BASEBALL
Cardinals option Ramirez to training site
CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut.
The 25-year-old Ramírez will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt was promoted from the team’s training site in Springfield, Mo. St. Louis also announced that right-hander Jake Woodford will serve as the 29th man for its doubleheader against the Cubs on Monday.
Tigers promote Mize to face White Sox
CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox.
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes tonight against the White Sox.
Avila said Monday that infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment.
Mariners’ Graveman has benign tumor
TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman said Monday he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but intends to continue pitching. He said the symptoms first developed in 2018 and a diagnosis of the tumor came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. He said the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure.
Yankees activate closer Chapman
NEW YORK — The Yankees activated All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after he recovered from COVID-19. The move came before Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Chapman tested positive for the coronavirus during preseason camp on July 11 and has been away from the club since.
Reds schedule flight after virus tests
CINCINNATI — The Reds scheduled a flight to Kansas City early today for a two-game series against the Royals that was put in doubt after a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Players, coaches and other organization members were retested for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park were postponed.
FOOTBALL
Wright becomes NFL’s 1st Black team prez
Reality began to sink in for Jason Wright in the days after accepting the job as president of the Washington Football Team. Not only was he becoming the first Black team president in NFL history, but he was hired by the organization that was last in the league to integrate, and is in the midst of a transformation in name, culture and identity.
Wright at 38 is the NFL’s youngest team president and will run the organization’s business operations, with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions.
Chiefs to reduce Arrowhead capacity
The Kansas City Chiefs will limit capacity of Arrowhead Stadium to 22% when they begin defense of their Super Bowl title, which equates to about 17,000 fans at what is considered one of the toughest environments in the NFL.
The club announced its plans along with ticketing information for its first three games on Monday after consulting with officials from The University of Kansas Health System. Tickets will be sold in “grouped pods of seats” beginning next week.
Cowboys DT McCoy to miss season
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday. The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.
Bengals CB Waynes undergoes surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition. The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
4 more positive tests at Iowa
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletics department found four more cases of COVID-19 after conducting 335 tests last week. Since testing began on May 29 as part of the department’s return to campus protocol, there have been a total of 51 positive tests and 1,225 negative tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff.
SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup officially canceled
Soccer’s U.S. Open Cup has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 tournament was suspended in early March shortly before it was supposed to kick off. The final was to be held on either Sept. 22 or 23.