Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State, 40-29, in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, leaving the Big Ten without any unbeaten teams.
Purdue’s second major upset in four weeks could keep the conference out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2), who won at then-No. 2 Iowa last month, are bowl-eligible for the first time in three years. They extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.
No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 — At Athens, Ga.: Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia past Missouri.
No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 — At Cincinnati: Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati held off Tulsa.
No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 — At Lincoln, Neb.: C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio State held off Nebraska.
No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 — At South Bend, Ind.: Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and Notre Dame shut down Navy.
North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns, and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 — At Morgantown, W.Va: Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes, Oklahoma State had eight sacks and the Cowboys beat West Virginia.
No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3 — At College Station, Texas: Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and Texas A&M beat Auburn.
TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs beat Baylor.
No. 15 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14 — At Oxford, Miss.: Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.
No. 17 BYU 59, Idaho State 14 — At Provo, Utah: Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and BYU routed Idaho State.
No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14 — At College Park, Md.: Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping Penn State snap a three-game skid.
Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Seth Henigan returned to throw for 392 yards and two touchdowns in Memphis’ victory over SMU.