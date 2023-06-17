Orioles Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel hits a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs won, 10-3, to extend their winning streak to four.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles, 10-3, on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field for their fourth straight win.

Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.

