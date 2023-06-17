The Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel hits a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs won, 10-3, to extend their winning streak to four.
Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles, 10-3, on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field for their fourth straight win.
Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.
Chicago (32-37) has won six of seven, and the four-game win streak matched its season high.
Baltimore (43-26) had won six of seven. But Cole Irvin (1-3) was pulled in the fifth, and the bullpen faltered in a three-game series opener.
Mike Baumann issued consecutive walks beginning the sixth, and runners advanced on Cionel Pérez’s balk ahead of pinch-hitter Ian Happ’s two-run single. Morel made it 8-2 with a two-run double off Reed Garrett with two outs, and Seiya Suzuki added an RBI single.
Chicago, in all-blue uniforms with “Wrigleyville” across the chest, finished with 12 hits for its fourth straight game in double digits.
Ryan O’Hearn had three hits for Baltimore, and Austin Hays collected two hits and two RBIs. O’Hearn is batting .396 (21 for 53) in his last 16 games.
Chicago jumped in front on Amaya’s first homer at Wrigley Field, a leadoff drive to left in the third. The catching prospect made his big league debut in May and connected for his first homer June 4 at San Diego.
Irvin retired the next two batters before Swanson and Morel combined for the sixth set of back-to-back homers for Chicago this season. It was the seventh homer for Swanson, and No. 12 for Morel.
Reds 2, Astros 1 — At Houston: Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing, and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help Cincinnati beat Houston. Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893 when the mound was moved to its current distance to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 6, Cardinals 1 — At New York: Tylor Megill won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup and New York won in a series opener between two of baseball’s most disappointing teams. Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals, who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16.
Braves 8, Rockies 1 — At Atlanta: Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and Atlanta won for the 11th time in 13 games. D’Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. The Braves catcher added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up, 5-0.
Marlins 6, Nationals 5 — At Washington: Luis Arraez Arraez had five hits, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Marlins to victory to begin a three-game series. Garrett Cooper’s pinch-hit, two-out, RBI infield single in the eighth inning scored Yuli Gurriel from second base for the go-ahead run.
Brewers 5, Pirates 4 — At Milwaukee: Brian Anderson had a bases-loaded walk, and Blake Perkins added a two-run singled in the first to jump start Milwaukee. William Contreras added an RBI double in the fourth, and Joey Wiemer hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Brewers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 15, Yankees 5 — At Boston: ustin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and Boston routed New York. Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings this season with its rival. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 runs and 17 hits marked season highs.
Tigers 7, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: Matt Vierling hit two solo homers, Javier Báez had a three-run shot to cap a five-run third inning and Detroit cruised. Báez added a highlight-worthy play at shortstop, throwing out a runner from his knees after a backhand stop.
Blue Jays 2, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision and Toronto beat slumping AL West-leading Texas.