News in your town

Pitch and catch: Round 2 of NFL draft heavy on receivers

Steve Dalkowski, inspiration for 'Bull Durham,' dies at 80

Sports briefs: University of Michigan facing more legal action

Chiefs gamble on LB Willie Gay in second round, add T Niang

Saints trade up in third round to take Wisconsin's Baun

Buccaneers draft Iowa's Wirfs to help bolster Brady's protection

NFL Draft: Bengals take Burrow with top overall pick

Sports briefs: NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors

Fighting Saints' Gaber earns USHL's forward and player of the year awards

Dubuque's Portillo named USHL goaltender of the year

The Plight of Officials: Women in officiating

Prep softball: Six Rivers Conference capsules

USHL all-star teams loaded with Fighting Saints

Super Bowl champion Chiefs pick LSU RB Edwards-Helaire

Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love

Vikings draft LSU WR Jefferson 22nd and TCU CB Gladney 31st

For Bears, business figures to pick up in 2nd round of draft

Fighting Saints well-represented on USHL all-star teams

TH Athlete of Week: Will Burds (Western Dubuque)

NFL Draft: Packers' draft history includes Rodgers but also QB busts

NFL Draft: For Vikes, hard to find bigger 1st-round draft hit than Moss

NFL Draft: For Bears, sweetest pick of all was Payton

Sports briefs: Ex-Michigan tight end Chuck Christian says he was abused

College wrestling: Wahlert grad McDermott picks Rutgers

Red Sox stripped of pick, Cora banned in sign stealing scams

The Plight of Officials: Moving forward

NFL: Logistics share draft spotlight with Joe Burrow, Chase Young

Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

Wahlert grad McDermott to wrestle at Rutgers

College wrestling: Wahlert grad McDermott picks Rutgers

Lancaster golf course to reopen this week

USOPC to cut up to 20%, says no games would be 'devastating'

Illinois, Wisconsin officially cancel high school spring state tournament series

The Plight of Officials: Young refs in the ranks

Sports briefs: Gronkowski to have reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay

Boys prep soccer preview: Expectations continue to rise despite canceled season

Hosting USHL players a worthwhile experience

UPDATE: Illinois, Wisconsin officially cancel high school spring state tournament series