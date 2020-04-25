ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege that they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor on Friday announced the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school.
The Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue the Ann Arbor school, its board and Dr. Robert Anderson’s estate. A lawsuit would be among a rising wave of legal action against the school, which is investigating allegations of decades of sexual abuse by Anderson.
“We have credible evidence that the University of Michigan received complaints regarding Dr. Anderson and failed to properly investigate, discipline and sanction Dr. Anderson for his abusive and harassing conduct,” attorney John Manly said.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Michigan “has confidence in the independent investigation now underway by the WilmerHale law firm.”
FOOTBALL
Texans, Tunsil agree to 3-year extension
The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Tunsil had one year left on his contract that will pay him $10.35 million this season.
Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies at 31
DALLAS — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.
Rams sign former Bears edge rusher Floyd
LOS ANGELES — Edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, who agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams in March, have signed contracts, the team announced Friday.
Neither player has taken a team physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Floyd, 27, received a one-year, $10 million contract, according to Spotrac.com. New Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was Floyd’s position coach with the Chicago Bears in 2017 and 2018. Floyd had seven sacks as a rookie in 2016, but never more than four and a half in the next three seasons.
BASKETBALL
UTEP’s Lathon transferring to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon is transferring to Milwaukee. The school announced the addition of the 6-foot-4 Lathon on Friday. He is expected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations before playing for his new team. Lathon has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC to hold 3 shows in Jacksonville
The UFC is returning to competition on May 9 for three shows without fans in eight days in Jacksonville, Fla.
The mixed martial arts promotion announced its plans Friday to return to action after postponing and canceling several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UFC 249 will be held May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance. UFC President Dana White also plans to hold shows on May 13 and May 16 at the same arena in northern Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White.
EXTREME SPORTS
X-Games cancels Minneapolis stop
A Summer X Games stop in Minneapolis scheduled for July has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Earlier, the X Games postponed a winter event stop in Chongli, China, scheduled for February and canceled an installment in Shanghai in May.
The action-sports event in Minneapolis was to be the fourth and final go-around in the city.