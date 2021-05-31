Nate Offerman (Dyersville Beckman) — Offerman made Dyersville Beckman boys golf history in thrilling fashion on Friday, rallying from 6-strokes back and in ninth place entering the final round to shoot a scorching 2-under par 70 to claim the Iowa Class 2A state golf championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Offerman closed with a two-round total of 79-70—149, rallying past eight players and holding off Grundy Center’s Ashton Martens by 2 strokes.
Alex Reavell (Dubuque Senior) — Reavell, a senior for the Rams, collected 10 hits in the first week of the high school baseball season to share the state lead with four other players. He is the leader among Class 4A hitters and shares third place in the state with 17 total bases. Reavell hit .667 (10-for-15) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs. He carried a .722 on-base percentage and a 1.133 slugging percentage.
Angel Reyes (East Dubuque) — Reyes tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday to lead East Dubuque to a 13-0 victory over West Carroll in five innings. He faced the minimum 15 batters and struck out 10. The lone baserunner led off the game on a catcher’s interference call but was doubled off on the next pitch. Reyes went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. He is 4-0 with a 1.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts this season.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday