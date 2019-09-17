IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to “inappropriate actions” during Saturday’s football game between the two rivals.
The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday did not include details and said only that “we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather additional information.”
No. 18 Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State, 18-17, on the road. The game at Jack Trice Stadium lasted nearly 6 ½ hours after a pair of weather delays, and some fans from Iowa State’s student section ran onto the field during the second interruption before being sent back by security.
Iowa’s band, like the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.
Falcons hold off Wentz, Eagles
ATLANTA — Julio Jones hauled in a short pass behind the line of scrimmage, got the blocks he needed and didn’t stop running until he was well past the end zone.
The Philadelphia Eagles never had a chance.
In the blink of an eye, Jones turned a fourth-down screen pass into a 54-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining Sunday night. The Atlanta Falcons surrendered a huge play of their own on fourth down but came up with the defensive stop they needed to preserve a wild 24-20 victory.
Roethlisberger to miss rest of season
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in.
Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. He did not play in the second half, watching from the sideline as backup Mason Rudolph took over.
Source: Brees has torn ligament in thumb
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brown’s status in limbo for this week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown’s availability is again in limbo this week with the NFL preparing to meet with the former trainer that has filed a civil lawsuit accusing the star receiver of rape and sexual assault.
On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on the allegations against Brown or when it would speak with his accuser. But the league told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter.
Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.
Browns place QB Stanton on injured reserve
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Browns backup quarterback Drew Stanton has been placed on injured reserve.
Stanton, who has been listed as No. 2 on Cleveland’s depth chart behind Baker Mayfield, injured his knee during practice last week. He first appeared on the injury report Friday.
With Stanton out, Garrett Gilbert will be behind Mayfield when the Browns play the New York Jets on Monday night. Gilbert has appeared in one NFL game since 2014.
Jets promote QB Falk from practice squad
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets promoted quarterback Luke Falk from the practice squad to serve as the backup to starter Trevor Siemian against the Cleveland Browns. Siemian left the game in the second quarter due to injury and Falk saw immediate game action.
Giants claim TE Smith, waive RB Perkins
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants claimed tight end Kaden Smith on waivers and released running back Paul Perkins. The Giants (0-2) announced the moves late Monday, giving them five tight ends.
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Rizzo has moderate ankle sprain
CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.
Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh. Rizzo will be re-evaluated after he gets out of the walking boot.
BASKETBALL
Bennett denies raise, asks for staff pay hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.
University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus on his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.
Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years.
HOCKEY
NHL players stay with current CBA
The National Hockey League will play its next three seasons without the threat of a work stoppage amid optimism that labor peace will stretch beyond 2022.
The NHL Players’ Association on Monday announced it would not opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. Combined with the owners’ decision earlier this month not to trigger their opt-out clause, the current CBA remains in effect until September 2022 and the sides will continue working on an extension.