APTOPIX NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after a home run during the first inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres, 4-2, on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Game 4 is Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

