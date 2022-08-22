Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Royal Troon in the British Open. He was outspoken and accurate in the television booth and found even greater success designing golf courses.
Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. He was 79.
Laurie Weiskopf said Tom was working last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at a club where he is designing a collection of his 10 favorite par 3s.
Pure contact was his hallmark at Ohio State and then his career on tour. At 6-foot-3 — tall for golf in that era — Weiskopf had a swing that was powerful and rhythmic. His best year was in 1973, when he won seven times around the world, including the claret jug and the World Series of Golf at Firestone before it was an official tour event.
Weiskopf had four runner-up finishes in the Masters, the most of any player without having won the green jacket. Most memorable was in 1975, when Weiskopf and Johnny Miller stood on the 16th tee as they watched Nicklaus hole a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope that carried him to another victory.
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match.
Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it within inches.
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Maximilian Kieffer closed with a 6-under 66 to win the rain-hit Czech Masters for his first European tour title. Kieffer finished one shot ahead of overnight leader Gavin Green at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague with a 16-under 200 total.
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year. Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee.
BASEBALL
CLEVELAND — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, a mutual off-day, at Progressive Field.
BASKETBALL
MIAMI — Udonis Haslem is coming back for a 20th NBA season. The Miami Heat captain made the announcement Sunday. When he appears in his next game, he will become the third player in league history to spend a 20-year career with just one franchise. Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki are the others. Haslem is signing a one-year contract worth $2.9 million to remain with the Heat. He’s a three-time NBA champion with Miami and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds.
TENNIS
MASON, Ohio — Caroline Garcia captured the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova. On the men’s side, Borna Coric completed a rankings jump from 152 to 29 with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
AUTO RACING
MADISON, Ill. — David Malukas put on a show Saturday night in IndyCar’s final oval race of the season. He weaved his way through the traffic on the final run and found himself challenging Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Malukas was able to get past McLaughlin but ran out of time to catch race winner Newgarden. The youngest driver in the field at 20, Malukas put up a breakthrough run for a rookie for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.
BRAINERD, Minn. — Four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence raced to his first victory of the season Sunday, defending his event win at Brainerd International Raceway in the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car for the third time in four races.
