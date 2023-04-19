Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBIs, Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 14-5, on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
“So nice to end the homestand on that note, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going,” Edman said.
Madison Bumgarner (0-3) was hit hard again, allowing seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings. The 33-year-old left-hander’s ERA rose from 7.90 to 10.26 in four starts.
Recommended for you
St. Louis set a season high for runs, scoring three or more runs in four innings.
Edman was a single short of the cycle and reached base four times. His leadoff double started a three-run first that included RBI doubles by Dylan Carlson and Willson Contreras. The switch hitter got RBIs from both sides of the plate.
Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer in the second, and Christian Walker’s sacrifice fly tied the score in the third. Rookie Jordan Walker, who broke out of a 1-for-17 slide with a pair of hits, had go-ahead single in the third, and Edman homered for a 7-3 lead.
Pavin Smith homered in the fourth and Edman hit a two-run triple in the bottom half against Peter Solomon, then scored on Dylan Carlson’s single to put the Cardinals ahead 10-4. Gorman homered in the sixth, his fifth home run this season.
Jake Woodford (1-2) earned his first win as a starter since last Aug. 23, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.