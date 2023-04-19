Diamondbacks Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman (19) is congratulated by teammates Tyler O’Neill (27) and Jordan Walker after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBIs, Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 14-5, on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

“So nice to end the homestand on that note, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going,” Edman said.

