Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 113-92 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Starting his second straight game in place of John Collins, Jabari Parker led the Hawks with 18 points. Collins is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s doping policy.
Rockets 129, Warriors 112 — At Houston: James Harden had 36 points and 13 assists and the Houston Rockets routed Golden State, sending the short-handed Warriors to their sixth loss in eight games this season.
Raptors 124, Kings 120 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and Toronto beat Sacramento.
Pistons 122, Knicks 102 — At Detroit: Tony Snell scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting in Detroit’s victory over New York. Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markieff Morris added 22 points to help Detroit beat New York for the eighth straight time.
Pacers 121, Wizards 106 — At Indianapolis: T.J. Warren scored 21 points to help Indiana beat Washington. Doug McDermott scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half.
Grizzlies 137, Timberwolves 121 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, and rookie Ja Morant chipped in 26 to lead Memphis to the victory. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 30 points.