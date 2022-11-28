Bears Jets Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) is sacked by the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 John Minchillo The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups.

Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start.

