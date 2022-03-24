Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 26 points during Boston’s nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll to a 125-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in Boston.
Jaylen Brown also added 26 points and Marcus Smart finished with a career-high 13 assists as Boston recorded its fifth straight victory to improve its chances for one of the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds.
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points but Utah has lost consecutive games for the first time since the end of January, a span of 21 games.
Pistons 122, Hawks 101 — At Detroit: Jeremi Grant scored 21 points and slumping Detroit routed Atlanta. Cade Cunningham added 17 points and eight assists for the Pistons, who led by 29 points while winning for the second time in eight games.
Knicks 121, Hornets 106 — At Charlotte, N.C.: RJ Barrett scored 30 points and New York made 20 3-pointers to beat Charlotte, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak. Obi Toppin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Alec Bunks chipped in with 17 points for the Knicks, who have won three of five.
Kings 110, Pacers 109 — At Indianapolis: Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted Sacramento to a victory over Indiana. Davion Mitchell scored 25 points and Chimezie Metu had a career-high 22 as the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak.
Warriors 118, Heat 104 — At Miami: Jordan Poole scored 30 points and had a career-best nine assists, and short-handed Golden State scored the first 19 points of the second half.
Grizzlies 132, Nets 120 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Desmond Bane scored 23 points, including nine straight as Memphis rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving scored 43 points and Kevin Durant had 35 points and 11 rebounds for New York.
Thunder 118, Magic 102 — At Oklahoma City: Theo Maledon scored 25 points, and Isaiah Roby and Tre Mann chipped in 21 each for Oklahoma City.
Suns 125, Timberwolves 116 — At Minneapolis: Deandre Ayton poured in 35 points and 14 rebounds, and Devin Booker added 28 points for Phoenix.