Padres Mets Baseball
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series, 2-1, at Citi Field in New York. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.

