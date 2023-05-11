Sports Betting-Microbetting
Customers look at sporting events on huge video screens at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., before making sports bets. On Wednesday, panelists at a sports betting conference in Secaucus, N.J., predicted a quick rise in so-called microbetting, the type of rapid-fire bets made during a game.

 Wayne Parry The Associated Press

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Imagine being able to make a bet with this level of specificity: the Yankees’ Aaron Judge will hit a home run on the fourth pitch he sees in a given at bat, which will be a curveball spinning at a certain speed.

That $5 bet could win you $5,000.

