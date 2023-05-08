Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73.
The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn’t give a cause of death.
“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the team said in a statement Sunday. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”
Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He remains among just 11 pitchers to win both honors in the same year.
Blue finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86) and Kansas City (1982-83).
A six-time All-Star, Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.
LeBron James’ oldest son abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before a Lakers playoff game. The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer.
The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.
CLEVELAND — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26.
A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”
Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure.
MOTOR SPORTS
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
Red Bull has won all five races so far this season, and teammate Sergio Perez’s second-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season, while Perez, the pole sitter in Miami, has two victories.
The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tied Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he’ll smash Vettel’s record by the end of what many critics are already complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.
TENNIS
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, moving closer to recovering his world No. 1 ranking
The 20-year-old Spaniard will be back at the top of the rankings going into the French Open if he plays at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse of Southern California beat the Bruins’ Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers, 21-18, 19-21, 15-9, to give the Trojans a 3-2 win over top-ranked and No. 1 seed UCLA on Sunday to lift USC to its third consecutive NCAA beach volleyball championship.
USC has won five of the seven beach volleyball championships all time, with the Bruins winning the other two (2018 and ‘19).
BOXING
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canelo Alvarez returned home Saturday night and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50,000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011.
Alvarez bloodied the British challenger’s nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2. Ryder had his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6.
It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to Dmitry Bivol a year ago.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LOS ANGELES — UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.
Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.
Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.
Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.
