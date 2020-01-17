NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.
The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,”the Browns said in a statement. “They are cooperating with authorities to appropriately address the situation.’’
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham.
LSU has acknowledged contacting officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.
Baylor to hire former Badgers assistant
Baylor is finalizing a deal to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda the new coach of the Bears, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Thursday.
Aranda will take over a Big 12 program that is in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there just over three years ago. Aranda, the highest-paid college assistant at $2.5 million a season, will be a head coach for the first time. He was a Power Five defensive coordinator the past seven seasons, at Wisconsin from 2013-15 before a four-year span at LSU capped by a win Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson.
BASEBALL
Astros’ Springer signs $21 million deal
HOUSTON — George Springer, the World Series MVP of the tainted 2017 Houston Astros, and the team settled on a $21 million, one-year contract Thursday. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million, making the settlement $1 million over the midpoint. He made $12.15 million last year.
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Major League Baseball confirmed Nakken is the first woman coach in the majors. Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for Sacramento State who joined the club in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations. She and Mark Hallberg, who was also named as an assistant Thursday, will work to promote high performance along with a close-knit team atmosphere.
ATLANTA — Adeiny Hechavarría agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract to remain with the Braves, a move Thursday that boosted Atlanta’s infield depth. The 30-year-old signed with the Braves on Aug. 16, two days after he was released by the New York Mets. Hechavarria, known for defense, hit .328 with four home runs in 24 games with Atlanta.
BASKETBALL
T-Wolves trade Teague to Hawks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves traded 11th-year veteran point guard Jeff Teague to his original team Thursday in a three-player swap of backups with the Atlanta Hawks, who sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe in return. The Timberwolves also dealt shooting guard Treveon Graham, creating a roster space for potential other transactions prior to the trade deadline Feb. 6. It was the first significant in-season move by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts said Thursday she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified “conduct unbecoming a member of the team.” Pitts tweeted that she is leaving “to further my academic and athletic journey in an environment that will support me, while I develop into the person I want to become.” Pitts said she was informed last Friday that she was suspended indefinitely for her “body language” during a game against Northwestern.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut reported the gap between revenue generated by its athletic division and the cost of running its sports programs increased by another $2 million last year to $42.3 million.
The school released its annual fiscal report to the NCAA on Wednesday. It indicated expenses at $80.9 million in 2019, about the same as 2018.
Athletic programs generated $38.6 million in revenue. The school made up the difference using a direct subsidy to athletics of $33.5 million and $8.8 million in student fees, according to the report.
GOLF
Koepka tied for 3rd in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Brooks Koepka shot a 6-under 66 Thursday in his return to competition after a knee injury and was tied for third place after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.
Koepka is two shots behind co-leaders Shaun Norris, of South Africa, and Renato Paratore, of Italy.
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson struggled off the tee Thursday at The American Express in his first round of the year. He shot a 2-under 70 at La Quinta Country Club to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray.