Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.
Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton’s free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.
Nuggets 108, Nets 102 — At New York: Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in his 28th triple-double of the season, Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Denver beat Brooklyn. Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 25 points in the first quarter for the Nuggets, who looked nothing like the slumping team that had dropped five of six.
Thunder 124, Suns 120 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, and Oklahoma City has won four of five as they try to earn at least a play-in spot. Luguentz Dort added 20 points for the Thunder, which has missed the playoffs the past two years.
Heat 112, Pistons 100 — At Detroit: Tyler Herro scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 3:20 and Miami won for the third time in four games. Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 10 assists and Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.
Spurs 126, Hawks 118 — At San Antonio: Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell had 29 points each and San Antonio rallied from a 24-point deficit to spoil Dejounte Murray’s homecoming. Murray had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to Atlanta in the offseason.
Pelicans 117, Rockets 107 — At Houston: Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum each added 26 points and New Orleans closed the gap to a ½-game behind Utah for the final spot in the play in tournament with 11 games left. Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Trey Murphy III had 14 points and Herbert Jones scored 13 for the Pelicans, which shot 49%, including 13 of 31 on 3’s.
