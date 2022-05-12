IOWA CITY — Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years coaching college basketball, head coach Fran McCaffery announced Wednesday.
Speraw began his career as a graduate assistant under Lute Olson on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four team and ended it as a 12-year assistant under McCaffery.
“Kirk has been the ultimate professional and an important part of our basketball program since I arrived in Iowa City,” McCaffery said. “Kirk was well-respected by the players and was one of the key components of rebuilding the program. His knowledge of the game and relationships that he developed with the players, families and fans will be greatly missed.”
The Sioux City, Iowa, native helped guide the Hawkeyes to 20 or more wins eight of the last 10 years. Last season Iowa won four games in four days to capture the Big Ten Tournament title.
“I was fortunate that coach Olson gave me my start in coaching here at the University of Iowa and I am grateful that coach McCaffery and Gary Barta brought me back to my alma mater to finish my coaching career with a Big Ten championship,” Speraw said.
Bob Lanier, HOF Pistons center, dies at 73
Bob Lanier, the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center who averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during a dominant Hall of Fame career, has died at age 73. The eight-time All-Star battled a short illness before his death on Tuesday, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP title
DENVER — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row.
The 27-year-old from Serbia averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the title in 2019 and 2020.
International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid finished second and Antetokounmpo was third. Phoenix’s Devin Booker was fourth.
FOOTBALL
Saban denies tampering with transfer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies that anybody from his program had contact with receiver Tyler Harrell before the former Louisville player entered the transfer portal, which would have violated NCAA rules.
Saban responded to a suggestion from Louisville coach Scott Satterfield that Alabama had tampered with Harrell, who has since transferred to the Crimson Tide.
“We don’t tamper with anybody, so I don’t know about anything or anybody that tampered with him,” Saban told reporters Wednesday before playing in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am.
BASEBALL
Former White Sox trainer sues GM Hahn, team
CHICAGO — A former athletic trainer for the Chicago White Sox is alleging in a lawsuit that he was fired by the team because of his sexual orientation, age and disability.
The actions of White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and the club, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County, caused Brian Ball “significant emotional and monetary damages, as well as damage to his reputation and name.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Braves’ Piña to have season-ending surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud.
HORSE RACING
Derby-winning rider serving suspension
The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won’t prevent him from riding the horse in next week’s Preakness.
Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, east of Cleveland, during which they determined he “deliberately and aggressively” steered One Glamorous Gal toward the rail to block other horses in the stretch.
Auto Racing
Vegas board votes to sponsor Formula One
LAS VEGAS — Tourism officials have committed $19.5 million over the next three years to sponsor Formula One races on a course that includes the Las Vegas Strip.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $6.5 million per year to partner with Liberty Dice Inc. on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.