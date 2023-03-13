NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
William Byron (left) leads Kyle Larson early during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon in Avondale, Ariz. Byron went on to win his second consecutive race.

 Darryl Webb The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. — William Byron took advantage of a late restart to earn a Cup Series victory, just like last weekend.

Kyle Larson was the victim of Byron's late restart prowess, just like last weekend.

