NEW YORK — Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried won’t be active for the All-Star Game, along with the Angels’ Mike Trout, after weekend starts.
Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee and Seattle first baseman Ty France replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.
About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Álvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodón and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.
Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras and Trout by Minnesota’s Byron Buxton.
Bosox ace Sale has broken left pinkie
NEW YORK — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a broken pinkie finger on his pitching hand after being hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees. It was yet another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace.
Sale screamed out in pain after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ liner at over 106 mph with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead.
The seven-time All-Star pitcher immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured hand. The 33-year-old Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib.
NYPD investigating drone at stadium
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium.
NJ.com published video of a flashing green light hovering above the outfield bleacher seats. The report said it was a drone that floated above the park for about 15 minutes during the Yankees’ 14-1 win over the rival Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.
The Yankees said they were aware of the report and that NYPD was investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration bans unmanned aircrafts from flying over stadiums while games are in progress.
BASKETBALL
Portland tops New York to win summer league
LAS VEGAS — Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA summer league championship on Sunday.
It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since.
The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
TRACK & FIELD
U.S. hammer throwers continue dominance
EUGENE, Ore. — Hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid extended America’s roll on home turf Sunday, taking gold and bronze medals at the world championships a day after the U.S. sweep in the men’s 100 meters.
Andersen, a 26-year-old from California, won the gold medal with a throw of 259 feet, 1/2 inches (78.96 meters) that beat Canada’s Camryn Rogers by more than 11 feet (3.3 meters).
Kassanavoid took bronze to give the U.S. women’s throwers three medals over the first three days of the meet.
AUTO RACING
Dixon ties Andretti with 52nd IndyCar win
TORONTO — Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list.
The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon’s 52nd career win ties him with Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
CYCLING
Philipsen wins Tour stage
CARCASSONNE, France — Jasper Philipsen of Belgium braved a heat wave to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint as Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader’s yellow jersey.
Philipsen beat Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on the line. The 2020 runner-up Primož Rogli abandoned the race before the start on Sunday because of injuries he previously sustained in this year’s edition. He has been a key teammate for Vingegaard.
