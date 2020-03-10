ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.
Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.
After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.
John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.