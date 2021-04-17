Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls, 126-115, on Friday in Chicago.
Brooks had 15 points in the third quarter to lead Memphis’ charge. The game was tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Grizzlies took control to beat the Bulls for the second time this week.
Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 27 points as the team played without All-Star Zach LaVine, who was sidelined by the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Jazz 119, Pacers 111 — At Salt Lake City: Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points before leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the third quarter, and NBA-leading Utah beat Indiana.
Wizards 117, Pelicans 115 (OT) — At Washington: Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson, and Washington edged New Orleans in a game between teams just hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.
Pistons 110, Thunder 104 — At Detroit: Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and Detroit overcame several key absences to beat Oklahoma City, handing the Thunder their ninth straight loss.
Raptors 113, Magic 102 — At Tampa, Fla.: Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter and Toronto pulled away to a victory over Orlando.
76ers 106, Clippers 103 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 36 points and 14 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Los Angeles, snapping the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.
Nets 130, Hornets 115 — At New York: Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and Brooklyn beat Charlotte.
Timberwolves 119, Heat 111 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter before fouling out, to lead Minnesota to a win against Miami.
Nuggets 128, Rockets 99 — At Houston: Nikola Jokic scored 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 21 and Denver cruised to a victory over Houston.