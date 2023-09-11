Buccaneers Vikings Football
Buy Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Benton Whitley (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS — The grit Baker Mayfield showed Tampa Bay down the stretch of his debut sure outweighed the rough start. He had ample support from a more-than-capable defense, too.

Mayfield recovered to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover, and the Buccaneers beat Minnesota, 20-17, in the season opener after three first-half turnovers by the Vikings on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Tags