PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton, 43-42, in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis’ runner out of bounds with 2 seconds left.

The Associated Press

