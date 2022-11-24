PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton, 43-42, in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis’ runner out of bounds with 2 seconds left.
Kansas wins in Self’s return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help third-ranked Kansas beat North Carolina State, 80-74, in Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
No. 15 Kentucky cruises
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds to help No. 15 Kentucky rout North Florida, 96-56, on Wednesday.
Ohio St. beats No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Rodgers has broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks.
Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London.
Bears’ Fields returns to practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets.
Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint.
Jets bench QB Wilson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Zach Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
7 Michigan State players facing charges for tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces a count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors.
