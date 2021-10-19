MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday after hurting his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games.
Coach Mike Zimmer said the injury was not believed to be season-ending, so the 11-year veteran Peterson will be expected to return at some point during the second half of the schedule.
The Vikings (3-3) have begun their bye week, but the absence of their best cornerback will be felt with a daunting group of opposing quarterbacks waiting for them after the break. They face Dak Prescott (Dallas), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) in their first four games after the bye.
Browns lose Hunt for at least 1 month
CLEVELAND — The Browns will be without one of their best offensive players for quite a while. He might have company on the sideline. Punishing running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss at least one month because of a significant calf injury sustained against Arizona on Sunday, one of several key injuries to a Cleveland team with little time to heal.
The Browns are also awaiting further tests on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s injured left shoulder, and they aren’t sure yet if he — or other starters, including running back Nick Chubb and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — will be able to play Thursday night when Cleveland hosts the Denver Broncos.
SEC fines Tennessee $250K for fan interruption
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Volunteers’ game with Mississippi for about 20 minutes, throwing water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, hot dogs, a plastic mustard bottle and at least one golf ball onto the field late in the game.
The league office also announced Monday that Tennessee must meet other standards, including reviewing all possible video to identify and punish fans who threw anything onto the field late Saturday night. Tennessee’s cheerleaders and dance field left the field dodging trash, while the band also left the stands.
Washington State fires 5 over vaccine mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption.
BASEBALL
Giants plan to exercise $22M option on Posey
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants plan to exercise Buster Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wants to keep playing after a stellar year. Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch this year as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season.
BASKETBALL
Gonzaga tabbed preseason No. 1 again
Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years. Mark Few’s Bulldogs start this season in the same position, hoping to complete that final step.
The Zags were the runaway top choice in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll released Monday. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five.
Bucks sign Allen to multi-year extension
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multiyear contract extension less than 2 ½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis.
Allen posted career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) ad assists (2.2) last season in 50 games with the Grizzlies. He shot 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free throw line.
HOCKEY
NHL suspends Sharks’ Kane for fake vax card
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also announced that an investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.