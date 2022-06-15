MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will play a doubleheader on Nov. 11 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The doubleheader at American Family Field will start with Wisconsin women’s team facing Kansas State. Then, the Badgers’ men’s team will take on Stanford. The event, billed as the “Brew City Battle,” will mark the first time basketball games will be played in the stadium, which opened in 2001. “Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said today in a statement. Game times and television information will be announced later. The last time college basketball games were played at a baseball-only facility was in 2015 — San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
UI, Clemson to meet at Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Florida — Game matchups for the eighth annual Emerald Coast Classic, which include the University of Iowa, were announced by Global Sports on Tuesday. Iowa will face Clemson in a semifinal round game at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 25, while TCU will play Cal at 8:30 p.m. (CT). The third-place game will be played at 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday Nov. 26, with the championship game scheduled for a 6 p.m. (CT) tip off on that Saturday. All games will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. Television information will be released later this summer.
Griner’s detention extended for third time
MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. The U.S. Department of State last month reclassified her as wrongfully detained. FOOTBALL
Bears without top rusher Quinn at minicamp
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears can’t get defensive end Robert Quinn to come to practice at Halas Hall and can’t get their passing duo of quarterback Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney to leave. The Bears opened a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday without their top pass rusher present even after coach Matt Eberflus had expressed the opinion Quinn would show up for the required practices. Now, Eberflus has turned the matter over to GM Ryan Poles. “We hoped he would be here, he’s not,” Eberflus said. “Ryan and his staff are going to work through that.”
Watson again denies misconduct claims
BEREA, Ohio — The new lawsuits — and potential for more — against Deshaun Watson may have further damaged his image and swayed opinion about him. However, they’ve only deepened his resolve. The Cleveland Browns quarterback reiterated Tuesday that he never committed sexual misconduct alleged by two dozen women in Texas, adding he plans to keep fighting to clear his name.
Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season. The network made the announcement on Tuesday. Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC’s studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site. BASEBALL
Blue Jays LHP Ryu out for season
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow, the team announced Tuesday. The extent of the damage and the precise nature of the surgery required to repair it is still unknown, but general manager Ross Atkins said Ryu will not pitch again in 2022. Atkins said the best-case scenario would see Ryu returning in the second half of 2023. TENNIS
Williams gets wild-card for Wimbledon
Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away. The owner of a professional era-record 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, and as big a star as tennis ever has seen, is going to tune up by playing doubles at a smaller grass-court event first, teaming with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne, England, next week.
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will play a doubleheader on Nov. 11 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The doubleheader at American Family Field will start with Wisconsin women’s team facing Kansas State. Then, the Badgers’ men’s team will take on Stanford.
The event, billed as the “Brew City Battle,” will mark the first time basketball games will be played in the stadium, which opened in 2001.
“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said today in a statement.
Game times and television information will be announced later. The last time college basketball games were played at a baseball-only facility was in 2015 — San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
UI, Clemson to meet at Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Florida — Game matchups for the eighth annual Emerald Coast Classic, which include the University of Iowa, were announced by Global Sports on Tuesday.
Iowa will face Clemson in a semifinal round game at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 25, while TCU will play Cal at 8:30 p.m. (CT).
The third-place game will be played at 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday Nov. 26, with the championship game scheduled for a 6 p.m. (CT) tip off on that Saturday.
All games will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. Television information will be released later this summer.
Griner’s detention extended for third time
MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
The 31-year-old American basketball player has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The U.S. Department of State last month reclassified her as wrongfully detained.
FOOTBALL
Bears without top rusher Quinn at minicamp
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears can’t get defensive end Robert Quinn to come to practice at Halas Hall and can’t get their passing duo of quarterback Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney to leave.
The Bears opened a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday without their top pass rusher present even after coach Matt Eberflus had expressed the opinion Quinn would show up for the required practices. Now, Eberflus has turned the matter over to GM Ryan Poles.
“We hoped he would be here, he’s not,” Eberflus said. “Ryan and his staff are going to work through that.”
Watson again denies misconduct claims
BEREA, Ohio — The new lawsuits — and potential for more — against Deshaun Watson may have further damaged his image and swayed opinion about him. However, they’ve only deepened his resolve. The Cleveland Browns quarterback reiterated Tuesday that he never committed sexual misconduct alleged by two dozen women in Texas, adding he plans to keep fighting to clear his name.
Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season.
The network made the announcement on Tuesday. Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC’s studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays LHP Ryu out for season
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow, the team announced Tuesday.
The extent of the damage and the precise nature of the surgery required to repair it is still unknown, but general manager Ross Atkins said Ryu will not pitch again in 2022. Atkins said the best-case scenario would see Ryu returning in the second half of 2023.
TENNIS
Williams gets wild-card for Wimbledon
Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all.
The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away.
The owner of a professional era-record 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, and as big a star as tennis ever has seen, is going to tune up by playing doubles at a smaller grass-court event first, teaming with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne, England, next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.