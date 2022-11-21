DOHA, Qatar — FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.

Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the "One Love" campaign were set to take the field, the governing body of soccer warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player's expulsion from that game and also the next.

