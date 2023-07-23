NASCAR-Pocono Preview Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) lead Chase Elliott (9) on a restart late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022, in Long Pond, Pa. Hamlin and Busch return to Pocono Raceway a year after they suffered disqualifications and had their 1-2 finishes thrown out.

 Matt Slocum The Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. — Chase Elliott had just landed from the plane ride back from Pocono when texts started coming in from friends congratulating him on his latest NASCAR victory.

Hold up. What victory?

