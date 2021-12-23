With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season last week, the league discussed canceling games for the first time since the pandemic began.
In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday.
NFLPA President JC Tretter, a center for the Browns, said the NFL wanted to cancel those games — players would not have been paid in that scenario, according to the league’s COVID-19 protocols agreement with the union last season. But two player reps with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press canceling the games was never the No. 1 plan. Both reps spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the conversations.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the AP on Wednesday: “Our goal has been to play the season as scheduled in a safe, responsible way.”
Buccaneers sign free-agent RB Bell
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Bucs on Wednesday as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady.
The move reunites the 29-year-old running back with former Pittsburgh teammate Antonio Brown, who returned to practice after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.
Jags sign Armstead off Packers practice squad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Ryquell Armstead off Green Bay’s practice squad Wednesday, reuniting the 2019 fifth-round pick with the team that drafted him and later cut him.
Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. He was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars waived him in May after signing veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and then drafting Clemson star Travis Etienne. The New York Giants claimed Armstead off waivers only to release him a month later.
Newton to start, Darnold will also play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a “major role” in the game, while Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.
Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being sidelined with a shoulder injury and placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.
The Panthers (5-9) signed Newton to replace him, unsure at that point if Darnold would be able to return this season.
Waddle returns to Dolphins practice
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle is back with the Miami Dolphins, practicing Wednesday after missing last weekend’s win over the New York Jets while on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Waddle said he didn’t have any symptoms. It was the first time he had to sit out since reaching the NFL. He missed seven games at Alabama last season because of an ankle injury.
Texas A&M won’t play in Gator Bowl
No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday. The Aggies (8-4) were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries.
BASKETBALL
Mavs’ Doncic in protocol, NBA postpones 2 more games
Dallas star Luka Doncic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday, adding his name to the list of top players who might be sidelined for games on Christmas because of coronavirus-related concerns.
That news came not long after the NBA called off the next game for both the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets due to COVID-19 issues, after determining that neither team has the minimum eight players necessary to start a contest.
Toronto’s game at Chicago scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, as was Brooklyn’s game at Portland on Thursday.
ACC, Pac-12 revise forfeit plan
The Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 conferences are changing rescheduling policy to avoid assigning automatic forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
ACC athletic directors unanimously supported the change in Wednesday’s first such announcement. The Pac-12 followed in the afternoon amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally. For the ACC, games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record. The change is retroactive dating to the beginning of the winter-sports schedule.