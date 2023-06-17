UConn Bueckers Comeback Basketball
Buy Now

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers speaks to reporters following a team workout with the NCAA college basketball team, Wednesday, june 14, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. UConn's star is back on the court, though not fully participating in practice games yet, 10 months after suffering the second major knee injury of her college career. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

 Pat Eaton-Robb

STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers tries to put the fear out of her mind.

But it's there when the 2021 AP national player of the year makes a cut or comes down hard on her surgically repaired left leg.