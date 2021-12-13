Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.
Tampa Bay won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT — the 700th TD pass of Brady’s career, including playoffs.
Despite blowing a 21-point halftime lead, the Bucs (10-3) won their fourth straight game and moved closer to clinching Tampa Bay’s first NFC South title since 2007.
Brady, who ruled Buffalo and won 17 AFC East titles during a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, improved to 33-3 in career starts against the Bills. He broke Drew Brees’ record for most completions in a career late in the second quarter and finished 31 of 46.
Josh Allen shrugged off a slow start to throw for 308 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo (7-6). He also rushed for 109 yards and a TD.
Browns 24, Ravens 22 — At Cleveland: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race. The Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
Cowboys 27, Washington 20 — At Landover, Md.: Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Cowboys make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee of winning.
Titans 20, Jaguars 0 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Tennessee’s Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.
Falcons 29, Panthers 21 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons continued to play well on the road.
Seahawks 33, Texans 13 — At Houston: Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Saints 30, Jets 9 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, and the Saints snapped a five-game losing streak.
49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT) — At Cincinnati: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to win it after San Francisco blew a big lead.
Chargers 37, Giants 21 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Chiefs going into Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West matchup.
Broncos 38, Lions 10 — At Denver: Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dre’Mont Jones had a monster game that included two sacks of Jared Goff.