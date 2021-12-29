Bottom line: Western Illinois squares up against Iowa in a non-conference matchup. Western Illinois fell, 84-78, at Nebraska Omaha on Wednesday. Iowa is coming off a 93-62 home win against Southeastern Louisiana last week.
Team leaders: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Kris Murray has put up 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Trenton Massner has averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Will Carius has put up 17.8 points.
Assist distribution: The Hawkeyes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Iowa has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 27 of 77 field goals (35.1 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know: The Iowa offense has scored 87.6 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes third nationally. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).
ILLINOIS STATE (8-5) at No. 24 WISCONSIN (9-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Wisconsin has moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Nicholls State, but the Badgers haven’t played since Dec. 15 after canceling a game against George Mason due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
Team leader: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis has averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Perfect when: The Badgers are 9-0 when they score at least 61 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total.
Streak scoring: Wisconsin has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 67.7.
Did you know: Wisconsin has committed a turnover on just 12.8 percent of its possessions this season.