Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills open the season Monday night against the rival New York Jets.

 Melissa Tamez The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Where Damar Hamlin once wondered if life would ever be the same again during his quest to resume his football career following a near-death experience, the Buffalo Bills safety caught a glimpse of what his new normal might be this week.

On Labor Day, Hamlin visited a riverside park in Buffalo to hold a camp for children, where he joined them in playing football, bought them lunch and haircuts, handed out backpacks and promoted CPR training.

