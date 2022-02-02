DRAKE (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at INDIANA STATE (9-11, 2-6)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%. The Sycamores and Bulldogs meet for the first time this season.
Top performers: Cameron Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Drake.
BRADLEY (12-10, 6-4 MVC) at NORTHERN IOWA (11-9, 7-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Bradley is the MVC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game. Bradley won the first meeting this season, 71-69, on Dec. 2.
Top performers: AJ Green is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.6 points. Noah Carter is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Terry Roberts is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Bradley.
No. 11 WISCONSIN (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten)
at No. 18 ILLINOIS (15-5, 8-2)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Fighting Illini are 9-2 on their home court. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Kofi Cockburn averaging 6.7. Wisconsin has a 15-3 record against teams over .500. The matchup is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
Top performers: Cockburn is averaging 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois. Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.