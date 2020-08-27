FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was jailed Wednesday on a charge of misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father.
Alexander, 26, and another man, 28-year-old Evins Clement, were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night, not long after Alexander arrived back in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee. Bail for the men was set at $2,000 each at a Wednesday afternoon court hearing and they are expected to be released soon.
Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist the search for his 65-year-old father, Jean Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname. Investigators say Mauricet Etienne told them he, Alexandre and others drove about 80 miles (130 kilometers) to pick palmetto berries in Okeechobee County on Monday.
According to a missing person’s report released Wednesday, Etienne, 56, said that after several hours of picking, he could not find Alexandre and spent three hours searching for him before returning to Immokalee to pick up Alexandre’s wife, Marie. They returned to Okeechobee County, where they searched for another 45 minutes before heading back to Immokalee and calling deputies.
Etienne told deputies he had no ill will toward Alexandre. He agreed he should have called law enforcement when he first discovered Alexandre was missing, but he said he was afraid because he had been previously told by deputies that he did not have permission to pick berries in that area.
BASKETBALL
INDIANAPOLIS — Nate McMillan won dozens of regular-season games despite the Indiana Pacers’ continual injuries. The playoff losses cost him his job: On Wednesday, two days after enduring a second straight first-round sweep, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard fired McMillan. McMillan finished his career in Indiana with a record of 183-136. McMillan is 661-588 overall in 16 seasons as a head coach for Indiana, Portland and Seattle.
GOLF
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Phil Mickelson chose to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National this week so he could avoid a two-week break right in the middle of his preparations for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
He closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Tiger Woods is unveiling his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year.
The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.
Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U.S. team that takes on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose of Europe. The 18-hole match will be televised live on Golf Channel with players wearing mics. It will feature elements of the Ryder Cup, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles.
HOCKEY
St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko is in jeopardy of missing the start of next season because he is facing shoulder surgery for the third time in less than three years.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday the 28-year-old Russian is scheduled to have another operation on his left shoulder and won’t be re-evaluated until five months after surgery. Tarasenko missed the vast majority of this season after having the dislocated shoulder operated on in October, and his absence after aggravating the injury contributed to the defending Stanley Cup champions being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
NEW YORK — The NHL on Wednesday stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players.
Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization broke the rules by physically testing prospects outside of the combine, which is prohibited “to ensure competitive fairness among clubs with respect to evaluating and drafting prospects and to avoid subjecting prospects to repeated and duplicative testing procedures.”
TENNIS
BERN, Switzerland — Juan Martin del Potro had surgery on his right knee Wednesday, the third operation for the 2009 U.S. Open champion since getting injured two years ago. His management team tweeted the news, saying del Potro had tested his knee on a court in Argentina “in recent months” but was still in pain.
NEW YORK — Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.
Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice.
HORSE RACING
47 positive tests at Churchill Downs
Ahead of next week’s Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs says there have been 47 positive tests for COVID-19.
The Louisville track says it administered 1,823 tests to staff, horsemen and vendors from Aug. 19-24. From that group, there were 47 positive tests for a positivity rate of 2.58%. The track requires any individual allowed entrance to the stable area to take a COVID-19 test. Those who don’t pass the test or medical screening are denied entry and asked to isolate or quarantine.