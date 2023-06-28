The former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday. Aggie players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three players on the team assaulted them, while coaches — including Dubuque native Greg Heiar — who knew of the assaults did nothing about it. Attorney Joleen Youngers said all defendants — the players, coaches and the New Mexico State board of regents — were part of the settlement, and that she could not release the terms. A school spokesman said terms would be released on the state’s open-records website “soon.” “The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on,” Youngers said. “Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues.” Separately, the state attorney general has been looking into potential criminal charges in the case. The lawsuit came two months after the Aggies abruptly canceled the rest of their 2022-23 basketball season when Deuce Benjamin, a freshman guard, brought his allegations to campus police. The school characterized them as hazing allegations. AUTO RACING
Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. BASEBALL
Manoah allows 11 runs in MiLB game
TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game on Tuesday. The Blue Jays sent the struggling right-hander down on June 6 after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros. Pitching for the FCL Blue Jays against the Yankees at New York’s minor league complex, the 25-year-old gave up 10 hits, including two homers, and two walks against a lineup composed mostly of teenagers 17 to 19 years old.
Twins’ Stewart placed on injured list
ATLANTA — The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever Tuesday when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness. The move came one day after the team announced that José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier.
Top pick Holliday highlights Futures Game
NEW YORK — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8. Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen. Holliday is MLB’s top-rated prospect and is joined on the rosters by Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio, the No. 3 prospect. Cincinnati infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut on June 6 and is hitting .333 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 17 games. FOOTBALL
Former Arkansas quarterback drowns
DESTIN, Fla. — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website.
Fournette avoids injury in car fire
NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway. Fournette posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette doesn’t speak in the video, which shows extensive damage to the SUV. It’s unclear from the video where he was.